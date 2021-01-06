With the help of private donors, the Education of Lake County has received $77,548.76 in matching funds from the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations (CFEF).
This ﬁnancial boost will support Lake County, A Destination District, a matching grant program in partnership with Duke Energy and The Able Trust. Lake County Schools students and teachers will beneﬁt in a variety of ways, including: Students from the South Lake High School Construction Academy learn from a professional contractor at a job site.
Career and Technical Education programs that promote academic advancement, job training and employability skills. The Education Foundation’s mini-grant program where teachers can apply for ﬁnancial assistance to integrate innovative, hands-on learning experiences in the classroom. The district-wide robotics competition which exposes students to math, coding and engineering in a team environment.
The High School High Tech program, which is designed to motivate students with all types of disabilities to graduate high school and pursue their interests in STEM-related careers.
“We are so grateful to the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations for this signiﬁcant grant. Of course, we are fortunate to have such a generous community that supports the Education Foundation of Lake County that provided the seed money for the match,” said Carman Cullen, executive director of the Education Foundation of Lake County.
Through the collaborative effort of its members, the CFEF successfully advocated for the creation of legislative matching funds in 2000, which has provided a dollar-for-dollar incentive for local education foundations to raise private contributions for eligible projects. Since then, more than $114 million in combined private and state dollars has been employed for local projects that serve low-performing students and literacy initiatives, encourage STEM and career/technical education, improve teaching quality, and/or in-crease graduation rates.