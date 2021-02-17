Four community leaders have joined the Education Foundation of Lake County Board of Directors: Lee Woods, president of Lee Woods Construction; Lori Baker, real estate agent at Baker Hampton Team at BNB Realty; Alise Morris, business development manager at Ernie Morris Enterprises; and Matthew Hackler, financial advisor at Raymond James/Collier Financial Solutions.
The Board of Directors is made up of 35 local volunteers who provide operational and financial guidance to the Education Foundation of Lake County, the direct support organization for Lake County Public Schools. The foundation partners with the district to provide programs and services for teachers and students in grades K-12. Additionally, it is the district’s liaison with the Florida Department of Education responsible for awards and recognition programs for Lake County Schools.
Foundation board members meet monthly to review the non-for-profit’s finances, evaluate the organization’s needs and help secure resources to enhance the quality of education.