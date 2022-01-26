Lake County Schools has announced it will begin accepting applications for 2022–2023 Educational Choice transfers from Lake County residents on Feb. 1. The Open Enrollment window will remain open through April 29 for Lake residents. A second window for all Florida residents will open in June.
“Educational Choice gives families the flexibility to send their children to any traditional public school, regardless of where in Florida they live, as long as the school has capacity and the family can provide transportation,” according to the school district.
If a school with capacity to take additional students receives more applications than open seats, a random, computerized lottery will be held and selected applicants will be contacted in the order determined by the lottery. Those not chosen will be placed on a waiting list.
Applications to schools with no room for out-of-zone students also will be placed on a waiting list in the event of openings.
Waiting lists expire on the Friday after Labor Day of the new school year.
