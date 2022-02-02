Every student is different, with unique interests and needs. That’s why at Lake County Schools, we provide parents with a wide variety of educational choices. Every one of our schools is equipped with programs and pathways that can lead students to success. I encourage parents to learn more about what their neighborhood school offers and how their child can benefit. But those who determine that the best academic choice for their child is a school outside of the assigned attendance boundary are invited to apply for an Educational Choice transfer between Feb. 1 and April 29.
Through Educational Choice, parents can send their children to any traditional public school in the district, as long as the school has capacity and the family can provide transportation. If a school receives more applications than it has open seats, students will be chosen for those seats through a computerized lottery system. Those who apply to a school with closed capacity, meaning there is no room for out-of-zone students, will be placed on a waiting list.
Parents who apply for an Educational Choice transfer between February and April will learn the status of their application in May. Then, they will have 10 working days to complete the registration process.
I believe that in every school across our district, we have created learning communities that are laser focused on helping students graduate with the skills needed to succeed in post-secondary education and the workplace. Many families decide that the school their child currently attends is the best option. Others decide to try another school in our district. Either choice is fine.
The important thing to remember is that no matter which Lake County public school a family chooses, the student will receive quality instruction from a professional team of educators and support staff who truly care about his or her success.
Learn more at lake.k12.fl.us/educationalchoice.
Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Triangle News Leader.