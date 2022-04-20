As these springtime days continue to warm, wildlife is busy procreating, with birds, lizards, snakes, alligators and turtles building nests, laying eggs and raising their young.
To celebrate this special time of the year, Trout Lake Nature Center has placed 24 colored eggs with letters along its Grandfather Oak Trail for visitors to find, collect the letters from the eggs and unscramble to learn the special phrase.
Want to participate? Stop by the Education Center lobby to get a recording sheet and pencil to begin your egg hunt. The eggs will remain along the trail until the end of April.
To learn more about eggs and nests, visit the nature center’s exhibits, with many types of nests built by birds, squirrels and other “critters.” A deconstructed birds nest shows how nests are made.
Entry fee is donation based.
“Donations are an important part of funding our facilities and programs, and all donations are appreciated,” the center says.
Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sunday, 1–4 p.m. The gate stays open late on Thursday, with visitors leaving by dusk.
Trout Lake Nature Center, a 230-acre preserve in Eustis, was established in 1988. For further information, visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.