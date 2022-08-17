The Aug. 23 Primary Election Day is just around the corner. Florida Law requires those who plan to vote in person on Election Day to vote in their assigned precincts, so be sure to check the polling location on your voter card before heading out.
Congressional and legislative redistricting have resulted in changes to precincts and assigned Election Day polling places.
The League of Women Voters offers a nonpartisan voter resource, VOTE411.org, with candidate information, including their responses to questions regarding their qualifications and concerns.
A voter guide is available via https://www.lwvtrifl.org/online-voter-guide.html. Visit the local chapter, League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County, at https://www.lwvtrifl.org.
In addition, The Florida Bar offers The Vote’s in Your Court, located at https://www.floridabar.org/public/faircts/votes010/, which includes voluntary statements submitted by trial court judicial candidates, and biographies of judges facing merit retention elections in November.
Visit www.lakevotes.gov or call the Supervisor of Elections office at 352-343-9734 for more voter information.