Book: THE BIG ORANGE SPLOT by Daniel Manus Pinkwater
(Rated at grade 2-3, age 7-8), Published by Scholastic; 1977
A charming picture book teaching children about creativity, individuality, and acceptance.
THE BIG ORANGE SPLOT by Daniel Manus Pinkwater is a great book for early readers. I have read a lot of children’s books over the years, and it remains my favorite.
Mr. Plumbean lives on a very neat street where all the houses are the same. One day, a seagull flew by overhead and dropped a can of orange paint onto Mr. Plumbean’s roof. The neighbors all shake their heads and say, “Now Mr. Plumbean will have to paint his house.” And he does—but to their dismay, he does not paint his house to blend back in and match everyone else’s! No, his house becomes more and more outrageous.
The neighbors think Mr. Plumbean has gone crazy. “He’s got bats in his belfry! He’s flipped his wig and lost his marbles!” They complain amongst themselves. “Our street used to be a neat street. Everything matched. Something must be done to get Mr. Plumbean to conform again.”
Each neighbor goes to him individually late at night to try to talk him around. He sits each one down with him on the lawn, where they drink lemonade. Mr. Plumbean tells them, “My house is me and I am it. My house is where I want to be and it looks like all my dreams.” They talk for a long time, while his neighbors give this a lot of thought. They start to think about their own lives. “Who am I?” they ask themselves. “What are my dreams? How can my house reflect what I like and what I want to be?” As they change their minds, they change their street, too. Each neighbor goes home and paints his house after talking to Mr. Plumbean.
This book is about using your imagination and daring to be yourself, even if that makes you different. It’s about standing out of the crowd, not conforming or giving in to peer pressure. With its colorful pictures, thoughtful message, and satisfying ending, children will enjoy reading about Mr. Plumbean and his neighbors, and how they become themselves.