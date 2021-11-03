In an effort to support its strategy for business retention, expansion and attraction, the Lake County Office of Elevate Lake is launching an online application for businesses, municipal partners and site selectors.
The GIS app allows them to search available commercial and industrial properties in the county and provides access to analytical tools that can be used to produce reports on demand.
“As an example, businesses looking for 100,000 square feet of industrial space within a few miles of U.S. Highway 27 can use this app to quickly find available properties that meet their criteria as well as evaluate local demographics, workforce and infrastructure,” Lake County said in a recent news release.
The app is GIS WebTech’s Recruit application, and Elevate Lake partnered with REsimplifi, Inc. for automatic updates to the Recruit platform, according to Elevate Lake director Tracy Garcia, CEcD.
Also used by Enterprise Florida, the free app can be used by businesses focusing on Lake County after considering the state as a whole, according to Elevate Lake.
Visit https://elevatelake.com/businessattraction and click on “find properties” for more information and to access the platform.
For more information and business resources, visit https://elevatelake.com, call 352-343-9647 or email info@elevatelake.com.