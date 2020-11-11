Elks Lodge #1578 is calling all grandparents and parents: The Lodge has a soccer shoot scheduled Nov. 14 at the Lodge, 2540 Dora Ave., in Tavares. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and attendees need to bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate to participate. First, second and third place trophies and certificates will be awarded, and a free lunch will be served at the annual community event. The Lodge will be following CDC guidelines and social distancing. Questions? Contact Bill Myhr at 352-638-0301.