Elks Lodge #1578 is calling all grandparents and parents: The Lodge has a soccer shoot scheduled Nov. 14 at the Lodge, 2540 Dora Ave., in Tavares. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and attendees need to bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate to participate. First, second and third place trophies and certificates will be awarded, and a free lunch will be served at the annual community event. The Lodge will be following CDC guidelines and social distancing. Questions? Contact Bill Myhr at 352-638-0301.
Latest e-Edition
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…