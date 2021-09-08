If you have past due rent or utility bills, United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties may be able to help you find financial assistance.
Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) is available through federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funding, effective Sept. 1 for Lake County residents.
For assistance, visit United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, located at 32644 Blossom Lane in Leesburg, Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Appointments on Thursdays can be made for the organization’s new Mount Dora location; call 352-787-7530, ext. 236.
For more information, including a list of documents (lease agreement, 2020 tax return, etc.) typically needed to begin an application,
visit www.uwls.org/family-stability-services.
For additional information, call 352-787-7530 or email COVIDHelp@uwls.org.