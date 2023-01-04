The 14-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient Emmylou Harris is coming to the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages for a Feb. 19 concert.
With a career spanning 40 years, singer-songwriter Harris has recorded more than 25 albums.
Harris has recorded with such diverse artists as Linda Ronstadt, Daniel Lanois, Bob Dylan, Mark Knopfler, Neil Young, Gram Parsons, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Roy Orbison, Ryan Adams, Beck, Elvis Costello, Johnny Cash, Lucinda Williams, Lyle Lovett and Rodney Crowell.
She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008 and earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 2018.
A longtime social activist, Harris has lent her voice to many causes, most passionately to animal welfare. In 2004 she established Bonaparte’s Retreat with the goal of rescuing shelter dogs and adopting them into forever homes. To this day, Bonaparte’s Retreat continues to save dogs most in need at Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control and at municipal shelters in surrounding counties.
