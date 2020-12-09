A ceremony will be held at the Lake County Supervisor of Elections office, located at 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd., in Tavares on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m., for the official sign unveiling and dedication of the Emogene Stegall Elections Center and the Jerry Foster Memorial Canvassing Board Room. The public is invited to attend.
Stegall served as Lake County’s Supervisor of Elections for 44 years and as president of the Florida Association of Supervisors from 1977 to 1979.
“Mrs. Stegall set the standard for how to run fair and honest elections. We felt that her years of service should be acknowledged within the office. We have placed a large sign in the front entrance of our office as a tribute to the lady most of the voters who grew up in Lake County knew as their only Supervisor of Elections,” said Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays.
Foster, assistant supervisor of elections for 20 years, intended to retire soon after Stegall’s retirement, but he agreed to stay on board for 90 days during Hays’ first term. Foster also returned to assist in each election throughout the 2019 elections.
“We chose the Canvassing Board Room to honor Jerry, because it was through his guidance in that room many decisions were made that enabled the elections to run so smoothly,” Hays added.
Foster is survived by his spouse, Florence, and their three sons.
“We would like to encourage all who served with Emogene and Jerry over the years to attend this special dedication,” Hays said.