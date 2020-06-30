From the City of Mount Dora, Friday, June 26: Two of our employees at the Lincoln Park Pool have tested positive for COVID-19. The Pool is closed and will not reopen until the public safety risk has been eliminated and staffing ratios can return to normal.
If you have been in contact with any staff members from the pool, please self-quarantine and self-monitor. If you have any questions, please contact Leisure Services at parksandrec@cityofmountdora.com. We are very sorry for this inconvenience. The City has made notifications to citizens who have been in contact with these individuals.
Visit http://cityofmountdora.com/1236/COVID-19-INFORMATION-PAGE to view a chart of what to do if you have concerns about personal exposure.