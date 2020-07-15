July 25, Encore Drive-In Nights will present a concert at drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada, including Epic Theatre Mt. Dora and Epic Theatre Clermont.
The series kicks off on July 25 with an all-new performance featuring Blake Shelton, who will be joined by Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins. These all-new performances will be filmed exclusively for each one-night-only event and include cinematic interviews and storytelling. The concert experience will deliver a front-row look at the world’s most iconic recording artists to fans across North America.
Tickets for the show go on sale July 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton. For more information, visit encorenights.com.
Fans will experience the concert feature from the safety of their personal vehicles. Drive-in theaters hosting the Encore Drive-In Nights will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. For a full list of procedures that the Encore Drive-In Nights is employing to keep fans and staff safe, visit encorenights.com.
Unlike traditional concert tickets t for individual admission, each ticket for the Encore Drive-In Nights will admit one passenger car, truck or SUV. That means up to six family members or friends (as many as there are legal seatbelts) can enjoy the experience together for one low cost.