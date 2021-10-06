Towersforchange.org presents “Create Your Best Life,” a healthy living awareness movement where attendees can create a work of art/vision board in a workshop setting.
According to organizers, this community’s effort will bring people together, including restaurant owner Michele Farmer. Her place of business, The Feast Restaurant, is located at 334 N. Donnelly St. in the Mount Dora market place.
“I welcome everyone to stop by and enjoy her delicious-nutritious meals, that have encouraged many to reconsider their eating habits,” said Sheila Ramos.
For information on the workshops, contact Sandy at slbetlach@gmail.com or visit towersforchange.org.