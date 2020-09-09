TC and Sass has teamed up with Sunsational Farms to present an End of Summer Concert on Saturday, Sept. 26. This outdoor event is family friendly and will feature a food truck and ice cream. Bring your lawn chairs. No outside coolers are allowed.
Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. at Sunsational Farms, located at 40541 Roger Giles Road in Umatilla.
Tickets can be purchased the day of the event or online at https://www.tcandsass. com/events.
Advanced tickets can also be purchased at Sunsational Farms in Uma-tilla, Automaster of Leesburg, and InnerLight Studios East in Mount Dora. Admis-sion will be $10 per car, with proceeds going to We Care of Lake County. VIP tickets can be purchased for $25 and include a picnic table that seats six under a pavilion.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, please practice social distancing and do not attend if you feel sick. Face masks are encouraged.