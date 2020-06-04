Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.