Weekends are made for kicking back and relaxing – at least once in a while – and March 26, Trout Lake Nature Center is offering a great way to do just that while helping to support the center’s work.
Enjoy nature, as well as a wine and beer tasting and light snacks from stations throughout TLNC, at the Sunset Sip fundraiser, which will offer attendees opportunity to listen to some music, watch the sun set over the water and then sit around a campfire.
The event will be held 5:30–8 p.m. at the center, 520 East CR 44 in Eustis.
Fundraiser costs are $30/person or $50/couple in advance and $35/each at the event. You must be 21 years old to purchase a ticket. Go to www.universe.com/sip2022.
This fundraiser was rescheduled from Valentine weekend.