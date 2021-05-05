While every moment has the capacity for peace—even the hectic ones—there are those that are cherishable. The ones we should take a mental photograph of so we can enjoy them later.
All too often, we rush through fun moments, like my kids at a theme park. “What are we going to ride next?” was a popular and enthusiastic question. My husband and I were just as guilty about rushing through the present fun thing to get to the next fun thing.
The consequence of rushing to the future is missing out on the powerful right now. Our brains go into hyper-mode, seeking something that isn’t there yet and skips over those little nuances that give life its zest.
I thought I could pat myself on the back that I’ve matured in this area, but alas, there’s always room for growth as I discovered yesterday.
Because I’ve conditioned myself to not waste time, I’m always planning and preparing for the next step or phase of something. For example, I’m figuring out the next plot twist or character development in one of my novels. Or I’m planning my weekly meals, a date night with the hottest husband this side of the Mississippi or how to entertain my grandbabies.
So I knew exactly where I wanted to direct my thoughts yesterday when my aforementioned husband and I enjoyed a relaxing couple’s massage. First, I praised God for His goodness that we were blessed to celebrate our anniversary in such a relaxing way. Then I went to work on the villain of my story. Midway through my mental workout, a still, small voice urged me to be present and enjoy.
That’s when I let go and truly enjoyed existing in the moment and gave my thinking mind the break it needed.
I stopped viewing that precious one hour as space I had to fill and embraced it as time to recharge.
There’s a reason God rested on the seventh day, so it stands to reason that it’s valuable to unplug and enjoy peace.
Today’s Practice:
1. Turn off all electronic devices and just exist in the moment, allow yourself time and space to connect with God and you.
2. When you’re having a conversation with someone, practice being present by listening without the distraction of a cell phone or television.
3. If you like reading, grab a good book and a cup of coffee and steal away to a quiet corner.
4. In your handy dandy notebook, write down three to five things you enjoy that recharges your batteries.Take time to schedule them throughout the week.
5. As cliché as it sounds, take time to smell those flowers.
Remember, everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
Please reach out if you have a question or a prayer concern. I would love to hear from you.
MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com.