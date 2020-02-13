Join the Certified Bird Feeding Specialists at Wild Birds Unlimited for the first monthly class! We’re calling it “Lunch and Learn”. Classes will be informally held on Saturdays each month with a complimentary light lunch served while you learn about how to help the birds of Lake County!
February’s topic is “Winter Survival Tips for Your Birds”. You may think because we don’t have snow and constant freezing weather that they are fine on their own, but there are many things we can do to keep them healthy, well fed and ready to lay healthy and strong eggs as they nest. The class will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11:30-12:30. The class and the lunch are free, but reservations are strongly suggested so we have enough food and seating. Come by the store to register (2868 David Walker Dr, Eustis, FL 32726) or call us at 352-602-4208.