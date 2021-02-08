As part of the upcoming 119th annual Georgefest, the Lake Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce will raffle a grand prize ring donated by Merry Jewelers. This year’s selection is a London blue topaz ring set with blue and white diamonds. The 14k white gold cushion set ring is valued at approximately $1,000.
For every $5 donation, you receive a collectible Georgefest button and a raffle ticket for a chance to win the ring. For $20, donors will receive five raffle tickets. Only 500 tickets are be available.
The drawing will be held on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 28, at the Ferran Park Bandshell. You do not need to be present to win. Buttons are on sale in advance at these Eustis locations: Eustis City Hall, 10 N. Grove St.; Merry Jewelers, 42 E. Magnolia Ave.; and Lake Eustis Chamber of Commerce, 1 W. Orange Ave.
“By donating to the Chamber of Commerce at any of these locations, you can help support our local business community and have a chance to win this beautiful ring,” said Chamber president Fernando Ramirez.
Buttons also will be available during the Georgefest celebration, Feb. 26–28, at the Lake Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce beverage tent in Ferran Park.
More information about the raffle and other Georgefest activities can be found at www.eustisgeorgefest.org.