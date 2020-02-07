January marks the start of the EPA ban on the manufacturing and importation of freon, also known as R22, a type of refrigerant used in older HVAC units.
Over the past eight years, HVAC professionals have been phasing out freon. Many homeowners that would be affected by this new regulation have already switched to more environmentally friendly refrigerants or replaced their units with newer models. Older units that require R22 freon have not been made since 2010.
“We know there can be a lot of fear and frustration around this issue,” said Anthony Perera, founder of a Florida HVAC company. “Our goal is to provide our customers with all the correct information so that they can make the most informed decision.”
Consumers need to be aware that even if they have an older unit, it doesn’t necessarily need to be replaced right away. Older systems can be serviced with recycled freon or retrofitted to run on approved coolants.
“While its possible in some cases to retrofit your current HVAC unit to run on other coolants, some manufacturer warranties prohibit the swapping of equipment in their machines,” said Perera. “We suggest calling a local, licensed HVAC expert to take a look at your system and walk you through the options to decide the most cost effective, long-term, fiscal and environmental solution.”