Eugene John Campbell was born on March 19, 1935 in Nassau, Bahamas Island and passed away in Sumterville, Florida on February 13 2021.
Katherine Alice Campbell was born October 2, 1936 in Watonga Oklahoma and passed away on February 20, 2021.
Eugene John Campbell and Katherine were married on March 17, 1965 and were married 56 years. They were residents of Eustis, Florida. Their service will be held jointly on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Florida National Cemetery at 1:30 pm with Pastor Thomas Jamison officiating. Funeral attendees will meet at Purcell Funeral Home, 114 W. Noble Avenue, Bushnell, Florida at 12:15 pm and follow in procession to Florida National Cemetery.
