EUSTIS, Fla. – This year’s 35th Annual Light-Up Eustis will be held in Ferran Park on Friday, Nov. 25, running 5–9:00 p.m.
The ceremonial tree lighting will be at 6 p.m., followed immediately by the arrival of Santa Claus. Porters Cameras Cards & Gifts will again be providing free photos with Santa during the event.
We are happy to bring back community favorites like the snow slide and are ecstatic to announce that there will also be a simulated snowfall in the park. The magic of the holiday season will come alive as we enjoy 10 minutes of snowfall every hour from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The snowfall will continue each Friday night through Dec. 30, including during our Dec. 2 First Friday and “Snowflakes by the Lake” event Dec. 9–30.
“Our team couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this year’s holiday season,” says Miranda Muir, Eustis events and tourism manager. “To see it snowing in Ferran Park is going to be magical. We hope everyone will come out to enjoy our downtown restaurants and shops, catch a glimpse of our million-dollar sunsets and stay for snow.”
Also, enjoy carolers downtown, Vocal Flash performing on the bandshell stage and snow in the air, as we look forward to lighting the largest tree in the area and hope everyone will enjoy the Christmas spirit as it descends in downtown Eustis this year.
For more information about the event, visit eustis.org, or call 352-483-5491.