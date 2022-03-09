Each April since 2014, Eustis has been overrun with hundreds of people completing a series of 20 or more wacky activities along a 5-mile course.
The Amazing Race for Charity, the brainchild of local entrepreneur Timothy Totten, returns April 2. Race challenges are seldom repeated in future races. Past challenges include racing lawn mowers through an obstacle course, defrosting a frozen t-shirt, navigating the world’s longest Twister board and getting washed off like a dog at the groomer.
Proceeds from the all-volunteer event, presented by Florida Cancer Specialists, will be given to the following local charities doing work in Lake County:
• Alee Academy Charter School
• Companions for Courage
• Early Learning Coalition of Lake Co
• Educational Foundation of Lake Co / Take Stock in Children
• Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation
• Hand in Hand of Lake Co / Ruth House program
• Lake Cares Food Pantry
• LifeStream Foundation / The Open Door
• Strut Your Mutt / Humane Society of Lake County
• Trout Lake Nature Center
In 2022, race organizers expect total charitable donations to reach more than $225,000.
“We’re so glad to bring back an event that’s raised more than $200,000 for local charities,” said Totten, who works with local sponsors and charities to devise the event. “It’s also so much fun for racers to complete all the wacky challenges we create.”
Totten, who serves as race director and course designer, worked with board members Jill Baker, Tammie Vinson, B.E. Thompson, Sandi Moore, Robin Richter and Paula Jordan to create an event that is both exciting for the participants, but also respectful of appropriate health and safety guidelines while honoring the charity atmosphere of the race, according to organizers.
“We’re taking important steps to ensure that everyone involved is safe and has a great time,” says Vinson, who manages the event’s 200-plus volunteers. “Our race is really about having fun while giving back to charity, so we are very focused on making sure we take all necessary precautions.”
The race attracts serious competitors, marathoners, triathletes, adventure racers and amateurs. Eight states and more than 40 Florida cities will be represented at this year’s race.
For more information, contact race director Tim Totten at 352-242-8111 or AmazingRaceCharity@gmail.com. Visit www.amazingraceforcharity.com.