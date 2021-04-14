Craig A. Capri has been named the new chief of police for the city of Eustis. He was selected after a nationwide search that involved over 75 applicants.
Capri previously served the city of Daytona Beach Police Department for 31 years. Over that time, he served as a police officer, detective, team member for the Special Response Team, sergeant, lieutenant, SWAT team commander and captain. Most recently, Capri served as Daytona Beach deputy chief of police from 2014 to 2017 and as the chief of police/deputy city manager from 2017 to 2021.
Capri is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has worked in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. In addition, Capri has been involved in numerous specialized assignments in patrol, special response, investigations, drug operations and administration.
Capri has an interest in community policing, transparency in law enforcement and community engagement. In addition, he has a passion for supporting positive youth development by volunteering with local organizations, participating in charitable events, and mentoring in the community.
“I am pleased to add a highly qualified law enforcement professional to the City’s Leadership Team,” says Eustis city manager Ron Neibert. “Chief Capri has the necessary experience and attitude to make a positive impact upon the Eustis Police Department and the city as a whole.”
Capri was sworn in as chief of police April 5 in the City Commission Chambers.