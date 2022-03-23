Saturday, March 26
Historic Downtown 10am - 4pm
On March 26, 2022 the City of Eustis will welcome talent from all over the United States as street performers, also known as “buskers”, converge for the Fifth Annual Eustis Busker Festival.
The free, family-oriented festival will be presented in Downtown Eustis at “busk stops” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Grand Finale, featuring top performers from each division, will take place at 6:00 p.m. in Ferran Park on the bandshell stage. Performers will compete for the $3,000 grand prize, sponsored in part by Bay and Lake Pharmacy.
At the event, spectators will be given the opportunity to vote for their favorite act to receive the $1,000 People’s Choice Award, sponsored by the Lake Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce. To vote, event attendees may show receipts from any Eustis business from the month of March 2022.
“By coupling voting for the People’s Choice Award with showing a Eustis business receipt, we are encouraging residents and visitors to shop local,” said Tom Carrino, Interim City Manager/Eustis Economic Development Director. “People interested in voting should save their receipts from Eustis businesses to show at the event for voting tickets.”
Receipts from a Eustis business or service can be presented at the City of Eustis information booth in downtown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Voters will receive one voting ticket per $5 shown on the receipt with a maximum of 20 tickets per receipt. Voters will retain their receipts and the City will stamp each one shown in exchange for voting tickets.
The day-long festival will feature performers such as musicians, dancers, comedians, jugglers, artists and acrobats. Each busker will perform two, 30-minute acts throughout the day. Judges will rate each act and invite the top performers to the Grand Finale.