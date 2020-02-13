Happy Birthday George! The City of Eustis is gearing up to celebrate George Washington’s Birthday during a three-day family friendly event taking place February 21-23, 2020. This occasion will mark the 118th year the city has gathered its community, neighboring cities and visitors from all over the country to honor one of our nation’s Founding Fathers and the first President of the United States. Georgefest is the longest running celebration of George Washington’s Birthday in the State of Florida, and the second longest running celebration in the entire United States.
The theme for the 2020 festival is “A National Treasure.” We will be celebrating over 11 decades of Georgefest celebrations in the Eustis community and look forward to the opportunity to reflect on national and local history.
Georgefest will be held in the heart of Downtown Eustis, and will feature a carnival, live music, food, vendors and much more! Fireworks by Four Season Displays, Inc. will light-up the sky Friday night in Ferran Park starting at 9 pm followed by a parade on Saturday morning. This fantastic weekend will be filled with fun and activities for all ages. We anticipate attendance to reach over 30,000 during this three-day extravaganza!
Everyone is invited to celebrate George Washington’s Birthday with the Eustis community. This year will deliver fun, great entertainment and wonderful memories for years to come.
This year’s event also features:
• Eustis Running of the Georges 5k Run/Walk, Sat., Feb. 8 at 8 am starting in Ferran Park.
Proceeds benefit the Eustis Recreation Scholarship Fund to help provide financial assistance to children in after school or summer programs.
• George’s Chili Cook-Off, Sat., Feb. 8 from 12 pm – 7 pm in Ferran Park. Tastings starting at 4 pm (250 Ferran Park Dr.)
• Georgefest Chamber Breakfast, Wed., Feb. 5 starting 7:15 am at the Eustis Community Center (1809 S. Bay St.)
• Georgefest Parade & Dog Jog Sat., Feb. 22 starting at 9:45 am (Bay Street/Rt. 19)
• Inaugural B.A.S.S. Tournament, Sun., Feb. 23 starting at 6 am on Lake Eustis
If you are interested in being a sponsor, a vendor, a volunteer or a parade participant, we would love to hear from you!
Please contact the City of Eustis Events Department at 352-483-5491, by email at info@eustisgeorgefest.org or see our website for more information at www.eustisgeorgefest.org.