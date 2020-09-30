In the November election, the City of Eustis will have four candidates running for Seat 3, currently held by Commissioner Marie Aliberti.
Current Commissioner Emily Lee is unopposed for re-election to Seat 5. Nan Cobb was the sole qualifier for Seat 4, currently held by Commissioner Robert Morin. Commissioners-elect Lee and Cobb, along with the winner of Seat 3, will be sworn in at the first meeting in January. The terms are for four years and will run through 2024.
Candidates for Seat 3 are Gary Ashcraft, Bill Gay, Lorenzo Hagins and Willie Hawkins.
Gary Ashcraft is a Eustis resident, homeowner and business owner. He’s earned two degrees and is a licensed pharmacist and mortgage broker.
Bill Gay graduated from Osceola High School in Kissimmee and attended Valencia College. He has worked in the electronic security business since 1980 and is currently the CEO of his company, J B Enterprises. He’s been active in the community since moving to Eustis in 2008.
Lorenzo Hagins, Jr., graduated from Wildwood High School in 2006. He continued his education at Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service in Atlanta. In 2009, he moved to Eustis. The founder of Lorenzo Hagins Evangelistic Ministries currently works for a local funeral home and as a substitute teacher for Lake County Schools.
Willie Hawkins is a longtime resident of Eustis, recently retired as a supervisory special agent who served over 26 years with the Department of Justice and also served in the US Air Force. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Saint Leo’s University.
General election early voting runs Oct. 19–31. Polls will be open on election day, Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For polling locations and more information, visit https://www.lakevotes.com or call 352-343-9734.