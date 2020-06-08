Due to the unavailability of key personnel, the City of Eustis canceled the Eustis City Commission Meeting and the Community Redevelopment Agency Meeting scheduled for June 4. All advertised public hearings originally scheduled to be heard at that meeting are postponed to the June 18 City Commission meeting.
Latest e-Edition
Calendar of Events
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…