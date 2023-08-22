Eustis residents, business owners and community leaders discussed opinions and ideas on development of the downtown growth plan at a community listening session on Aug. 15 at the Eustis Community Center.
The masterplan, which is in the early stages of visioning, is centered on the development of the former Florida Hospital Waterman site but also incorporates revitalization and growth of other downtown areas.
“This is such a huge and important project for the city of Eustis, the Waterman site and certainly all downtown,” City Manager Tom Carrino said.
Carrino said that the goal of the meeting was to gather input from the community to develop a plan that is bankable, financeable, leasable and buildable. He added that the consulting team, with its planning, architectural and financial market expertise, will be valuable in the development of the plan.
The meeting, led by the project consultant team MIG+W, encouraged attendees to speak up and engage, as the input received during the meeting would be considered in the development of the growth plan. Photos placed throughout the building offered a visual of what downtown could look like and asked attendees to vote on what they believed would work best for Eustis.
“What we want to do here,” said Mayor Michael Holland, “is see what you really want to do for our downtown corridor and as a city moving forward.”
Attendees participated in the open discussion and shared ideas on what they believed to be assets, hopes and concerns regarding the future of the downtown area.
“This is a gem here,” said Eustis resident PJ Duarte. “And a gem you polish and put on display.”
Duarte added that Eustis has a lot of potential and hopes that the city can maintain its historical character as it grows. He said Eustis should learn from surrounding towns, so it is careful in its growth. He would not like to see Eustis turn into a town without character.
As speakers added to the discussion, a recurring theme referred to growth that maintained the uniqueness and American hometown feeling that the city currently evokes.
“My best is this: Whatever takes place here in Eustis, that culture can be enhanced,” said Eustis resident Everlyn Seabrook. “If we change Eustis to something with no semblance of what it was, then we have no personal home, and our foundation is eroded.”
Other suggestions heard were the need for more parking, addition of more green spaces and development of multiuse buildings. The buildings would offer retail spaces and livable areas, encouraging people to live, work and play in Eustis.
“I understand there is going to be growth, and we do have to think about it wisely,” said Lake Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce Representative Tami Roundtree.
Roundtree said that, as the chamber representative, she often gets asked about things to do in Eustis. She would love to see and be able to suggest outdoor areas to eat, shop and enjoy Eustis’ beautiful sunsets.
“We’re not going to stop growth,” Duarte said. “Some of you don’t want to grow, and you’re not going to stop it, but we can manage it, and that’s what they’re trying to do.”
A summary of all ideas heard during the discussion was recorded to be used in future discussions about the downtown masterplan.
“This is an important step forward in our city,” Holland said. “Decisions that are talked about tonight and brought back to us as a commission a couple of months from now will be the things that build our city not just five, 10 or 15, but for 20–30 years from now. It’s going to set us up for what the city is going to be.”
For more information, contact Al Latimer, the city’s economic development director, at 352-483-5431, or visit www.eustis.org.