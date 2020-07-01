To help fight against hunger, the City of Eustis again teamed up with the USDA for “Farmers to Families Food Box” distribution, a drive-through food drop. The event held was June 29 at the Lake County Fairgrounds for Lake County residents.
The USDA supports American farmers who would have normally sold food for restaurants and bulk purchases by connecting them with distributors across the country to help prevent food from going to waste. Food is packaged in family-sized boxes with fresh produce, dairy and meats. The food boxes are then transported to locations around the country, including Eustis, for distribution to the local community.
“We had a successful food distribution a few weeks ago, and we have been fortunate enough to acquire more food for another distribution,” says Eustis Mayor Michael Holland. “The program serves two purposes by getting food to those in need while supporting American agriculture.”