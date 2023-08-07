Eustis will begin its Downtown Master Plan development process with a two-day information-gathering session Aug. 15–16 facilitated by MIG+W, the project consultant.
The two-day schedule includes meetings with commissioners, the Lake Eustis Chamber of Commerce, business and community leaders, and a Community Listening Session.
The listening session will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Eustis Community Center, 5:30–8 p.m. “The purpose of the Community Listening Session is to hear all ideas, concerns, aspirations, opportunities and challenges that should be taken into account before developing the plan, making any decisions, taking any action, or designing any projects,” said Jay Renkens, MIG principal consultant.
Mayor Michael Holland says, “It’s important for residents to attend the Aug. 15 listening session and voice their thoughts and ideas because the Downtown Master Plan is going to be the basis for coming up with the conceptual framework that will guide future growth and development in the downtown area. It will outline future land uses, building projects, and community improvements and enhancements.”
While the Master Plan process will cover all of downtown, a major component of the project will be the three-block former Waterman Hospital site. The proposed development options will be based on the city’s uniqueness, which will be derived from public input, analysis of planning initiatives, existing development, physical characteristics and social/economic conditions.
Specifically, the project will address improved parking, attractive public spaces, such as parks and plazas, and opportunities for housing, retail, commercial, transportation and other elements of a vibrant downtown.
“Our potential can be realized through the development of a clear vision that stems from broad community input, which is the goal of the Downtown Master Plan,” says Tom Carrino, city manager.
MIG+W will be working through May 2024 to complete the Downtown Master Plan.
MIG is a 40-year-old consulting firm of designers, planners, engineers and scientists that develops specific plans that define the details of how a new place can be created, or how a downtown or special district can be reimagined.
For more information on the Downtown Master Plan, contact Al Latimer, economic development director, at 352-483-5431.