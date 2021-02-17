Jake Broadway, a math and science coach at Eustis Elementary School, recently was awarded a $2,500 grant through the State Farm Teacher Assist program for a new “Number Talks” program meant to help students at the school build and strengthen math skills.
“Number Talks are daily conversations for students, centered around building number sense and mental computation,” Broadway said. “The talks also emphasize the eight Standards for Mathematical Practice, which promote deep numerical reasoning and students’ mathematical confidence. The social component offers students the ability to collaborate with their peers to share and build strategies with each other, as well as helping to inform their teachers of their mathematical needs.”
Teachers across the state were invited to submit their innovative teaching ideas last month for an opportunity to win the grants. In less than two hours, 200 entry forms were submitted. State Farm awarded a grand total of $100,000 to 40 Florida teachers, each of whom will receive a $2,500 grant to implement or support their classroom projects.