First and foremost, Class of 2022, I would like to thank you for allowing me to serve these past four years as your representative on the student council. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to lead and follow. Thank you for helping me grow as a person as I’ve gotten to get to know all of you guys and learn from you. I’m not a perfect person nor a perfect president, but by being in life and being influenced by our interactions I’ve grown and adapted these past four years to be a better leader.
I would like to say thank you to my friends for the laughs and memories we’ve made. Also thank you to my family for the love and support, what we have is for life. Thank you, Mom, for supporting me; I know I’m not an easy child with all the sports and clubs I was involved in.
To my teachers, thank you for feeding my mind with your knowledge. Thank you for pouring yourselves into me and into my classmates. Everything you gave I took to better myself and my mind. Every quote, advice and critique, whether good or bad, I took it all believing that swords sharpen swords and iron sharpens iron. I know I have my many flaws as a student, procrastination and unfocused being the bane of my existence, but you still encourage me to try even when I had trouble focusing and staying on top of my work. You have impacted me in many ways that I have no words for, so I promise – your teachings, your sacrifices are not in vain. I promise I will take the knowledge that you poured into me and use it towards my success because I will in fact succeed and be a billionaire.
To the janitors and cafeteria staff, thank you for keeping the campus clean and for the food that has gotten us through the past four years. Thank you for the warm smiles that you’d give me as I walked through these halls. Thank you for the laughter and banter that has raised my spirits when I was not at my best.
To my class, even though there have been times where you have driven me insane, I love you. Today we are graduating. This is our exodus, a new beginning to the next chapter of our lives. Do not be afraid to step into the future, into the unknown. Seize the day. Try everything. Never give up. Never settle for less, always try to reach new heights. Spend your time wisely, it is the most valuable thing in the world that seems abundant until it is not. Live in the now and not stress about the future. Success is your destiny only if you choose it. I encourage you to walk this life with confidence and achieve your dreams, for you can do big things, change the world, only if you put your mind to it.
With all that has been said, Congratulations Class of 2022.