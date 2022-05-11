Members of the Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughter of the American Revolution attended an afternoon tea at The Women’s Club in Eustis on May 1.
The event was held as a fundraiser for the Eustis Historical Museum located at 536 North Bay Street.
The event, catered by Jeannie’s Place, was hosted by Karen Marshall portraying Mrs. Unity Bell Clifford. Guests were treated to a variety of teas, along with finger sandwiches, mini croissants and assorted pastries.
The Eustis Historical Museum, also known as the Clifford House, was built in 1911 by G. D. Clifford for his family. The Clifford family and their six daughters were among the earliest settlers of Eustis. The eldest daughter, Lottie Clifford Taylor, managed to get the home on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975 shortly before her death. The museum was established by a City Ordinance in 1983 and houses many of the original items used in the family’s daily life.
You can visit the museum Fridays and Saturdays 1–5 p.m. Tours are also available when arranged in advance. For more information, visit www.eustishistoricalmuseum.org or call 352-483-0046.
For information on membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution, contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com.