The city of Eustis has partnered with SeeClickFix to launch a platform that will allow citizens to report quality of life issues and request Eustis services.
With the free mobile app SeeClickFix, Eustis citizens can provide city staff with pictures, descriptions and locations that are needed to get service requests done efficiently.
“Having this tool will not only allow citizens to report problems, but also view and comment on problems submitted by their neighbors. Citizens can even create their own ‘watch area’ to receive notifications of issues reported in their area,” said Eustis Mayor Michael Holland in a news release.
Download the SeeClickFix app on Android or iPhone devices.
In addition to the mobile app, citizens can send an issue directly to the Eustis website, www.eustis.org, by clicking “Report an Issue.” Find more information under the Residents tab of the website or by calling 352-483-5430.
Issues can range from code enforcement complaints and speeding concerns, to power outages and street flooding or signage problems.