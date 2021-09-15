The Eustis Memorial Library recently rolled out its digital touchscreen AWE All-in-One Computer just for children. The pre-loaded computer is filled with fun and engaging educational activities in both English and Spanish.
The Eustis Elks Lodge #1578 was awarded a grant for the Eustis Memorial Library that enabled the library to purchase the bilingual AWE Literacy Station.
This will help children learn science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math (STREAM), according to the library.
The Eustis Memorial Library is located at 120 N. Center Street in Eustis.