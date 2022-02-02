The Eustis Memorial Library is offering three programs to help patrons with their taxes, Medicare questions and technology issues.
Every Tuesday, one-on-one Technology Tutoring is offered, by appointment only, for those seeking technology assistance on how to execute fundamental tasks on your device.
As tax season gets underway, AARP is now onsite at the library with AARP Tax Aide, free tax preparation services. Call 352-272-8343 to make your appointment.
Feb. 2 and Feb. 16, SHINE representatives will be available to help answer Medicare and Medicaid questions. Registration is available on a first come, first served basis. For additional information, call Shine at 1-800-963-5337.
The Eustis Memorial Library is located at 120 N. Center Street. For more information on these and all other programs, visit eustismemoriallibrary.org or call 352-357-5686.