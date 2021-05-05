Eustis Moose #874

May 31, the Eustis Moose #874 veterans group will host a Memorial Day presentation by the Eustis R.O.T.C., along with Pete & Indivisible Band, Randi Paul & Phil & Bill Band at 1:30 p.m.  Lunch will be served after a memorial service, until 4:30 p.m. The community is invited to attend. The program starts at 1 p.m. at the lodge, located at 1901 Titcomb Street in Eustis. 

