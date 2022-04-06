Golden Triangle Moose Lodge No. 874

Golden Triangle Moose Lodge No. 874 

In March, the Eustis Moose Valued Veterans No. 874 delivered a $400 check to the veterans’ group at Moosehaven in Orange Park. Golden Triangle Moose Lodge No. 874 is located at 1901 Titcomb Street in Eustis.From left, Eustis Moose No. 874 Administrator Michael Argenziano, Eustis Moose Valued Veterans No. 874 President Michael D. Barber, Moosehaven Executive Director Helen Taylor, and Eustis Moose No. 874 Valued Veteran Richard Troendle, U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran. 

