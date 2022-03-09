March 29, the Eustis Moose Valued Veterans No. 874 will host an observance of the end of the Vietnam War, 4:30 p.m.
The event will include an opening prayer by Pastor Christopher, the National Anthem sung by Jessica Laurie, and a speech by retired Lieutenant General Ricky L. Waddell, USAR. In addition, Ignite Performing Arts will provide a Salute to All Veterans, and retired Master Sergeant Richard Puckett will play Taps. Music after the ceremony will be provided by Donny and Joylene Sawyer.
Veterans will receive free meals, and guests will pay $5 for the dinner, which will be served after the ceremony.
Golden Triangle Moose Lodge No. 874 is located at 1901 Titcomb Street in Eustis.