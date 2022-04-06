March 29, the Eustis Moose Valued Veterans No. 874 hosted an observance of the end of the Vietnam War.
At the event, the National Anthem was sung by Lauri Chappell, and retired Lieutenant General Ricky L. Waddell, USAR, gave the main presentation. In addition, Ignite Performing Arts of Daytona Beach provided a Salute to All Veterans, and the Umatilla R.O.T.C. presented the flags.
“We had an awesome turnout for this event,” Eustis Moose Valued Veterans No. 874 President Michael D. Barber said in an email. “We served a meal, cartered by Sonny’s BBQ restaurant and free to all veterans. We thank the local community for supporting!”
Golden Triangle Moose Lodge No. 874 is located at 1901 Titcomb Street in Eustis.