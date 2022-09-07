Sept. 11, which is the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks that changed America, Golden Triangle Moose Lodge No. 874 is opening its doors to recognize first responders at a special program hosted by the Valued Veterans of the Moose.
The third annual First Responders Appreciation Day will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the lodge, located at 1901 Titcomb Street in Eustis.
The ceremony will feature guest speakers Lake County Property Appraiser Carey Baker and retired General Rick Waddell, as well as Taps played by Barry Zimmerman.
The program will also include an opening prayer, singing of the National Anthem, the presentation of colors by the Eustis Honor Guard and steak dinner provided Outback Steakhouse ($12). Music will be performed by the Roy Baker Band.