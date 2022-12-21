Eustis is about to get a whole lot bigger, with major developments planned for 2023 and beyond.
At the Lake Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce Breakfast held on Dec. 7, city bosses revealed that new plans to grow the area are in place.
These include single story housing developments, apartment complexes, new medical facilities and a major facelift for part of downtown Eustis.
They will enhance many new developments that have already been built in what has been a busy year of growth for Eustis.
City Manager Tom Carrino said, “We are excited about the fact that we are getting what we feel to be very balanced growth in Eustis that will benefit everyone living here.
“In 2022, we have had a lot of development interest which we have been working through. Some of these have already come to fruition, others are still in early stages,” he said. “This means that Eustis is growing at quite a fast rate, and our residents will have more shopping, living and employment opportunities, which can only be a good thing.”
At the meeting, which gave a round-up of the all the major building projects in the area, Carrino revealed that there are plans for more apartments and single-story housing.
These include Orange Avenue townhomes, Grand Island single story subdivision and Pine Meadows.
At the former Florida Hospital Waterman site in downtown Eustis, “master plans are moving forward to build more commercial and residential buildings.
In a partnership with Lake Sumter State College, Eustis will provide four acres for a special building hosting CDL and lineworker training programs for local students.
Opening in 2023, there will be a new University of Florida Medical Facility and also a new, state of the art emergency room.
Citywide, a new Ace Hardware is almost completed, and many new shops and restaurants have been opened, including the Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille and development of the marina.
A major development that was announced at the meeting is a partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation to make a part of SR-19 safer.
This will be welcome news to Eustis pedestrians and vehicle drivers who have been waiting for this safety issue to be addressed for several years.
At an estimated cost of more than $8 million, “rapid beacons” will be installed at the four-way cross walk. When pedestrians press the button to cross, signs will flash and the crosswalks in the road will also illuminate so that drivers are even more aware of somebody waiting to cross.
Construction on the rapid beacon system is likely to start in 2024.
“This has been a huge issue for Eustis residents over the years,” said Kristina Allen, City of Eustis public relations coordinator. “This place is notorious for accidents, and we have been in talks with Florida Department of Transportation for a long time to try to make this area a lot safer. “We are very pleased to announce that this is finally happening, along with installing raised-up cross walks to slow down the traffic even more. It will give our residents more confidence when crossing this road.”
City bosses also revealed that the total budget to maintain Eustis this year totaled $53,380,000, with $10,650,000 spent on public safety. There is also a $210,000 surplus in the General Fund Budget that will be used for other outstanding expenses, should they arise.
This also means that Eustis offers the best value for money in the area, with the lowest budget per resident, and among the lowest staff to resident ratio, according to the city.
“Eustis is such a great place to live in,” said Tom Carrino. “We have so many diverse housing and medical options. We have some wonderful retail stores and some major commerce – all these help the economy by providing jobs and stability.”
He added, “There is something in our little city for everyone, and we welcome new people to move here. We believe that everyone will find their place in Eustis and we are looking forward to the future with so many projects coming up to enhance the area.”