The City of Eustis Parks & Recreation Department is offering a variety of interesting classes and programs. Here’s a sampling of what’s coming up soon.
Puppy obedience classes kick off July 12, Mondays 6–7 p.m. Basic dog obedience classes start July 13, Tuesdays 6:30–7:30 p.m. Both are five-week programs and cost $99 each.
July 12,the AKC Fit Dog class begins, with a focus on fitness for dogs and their owners. The six-week program ($60) will be held Mondays 5:30–6:30 p.m. Participants are recommended to complete basic dog obedience training prior to taking this class.
In addition, yoga and water aerobics classes are available weekly. Yoga is offered every Tuesday, 10:30–11:30 a.m. Bring a yoga mat, towel and water bottle. Cost is $15 per session. Water aerobics is $4 per class and available 10:15-11:15 a.m. and 6–7 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday.
All three dog programs and the yoga class are at the Eustis Service Center, 301 W. Ward Avenue, Eustis. The water aerobics program is at the Eustis Aquatic Center, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis.
To register or for more information, contact Sara Alvarez-Torre at 352-357-851 or alvarez-torres@ci.eustis.fl.us.