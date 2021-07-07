Law Enforcement/First Responder Day is celebrated annually by the Umatilla Kiwanis Club as a way of showing their support and appreciation for local first responders.
This year’s guest speaker was Eustis Police Department Chief Craig Capri.
After 31 years in law enforcement with the Daytona Beach Police Department, Capri took over the Eustis department in March. In his presentation, Capri talked about his enthusiasm for his new job serving Eustis and Lake County with a professional approach, working with community leaders and other law enforcement and doing things “the right way.”
Attendance included representatives of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office; Mount Dora Police, including Chief Brett Meade; Eustis Police; and the Umatilla Police Department. The program was organized by Umatilla Police Chief Adam Bolton.
The club says, “A big thank you to Chief Capri for his informative presentation and to all our local first responders for all that they do to keep us safe.”
The Umatilla Kiwanis Club is a local volunteer organization dedicated to youth-oriented causes and college scholarships. The club, now in its 85th year, meets each Monday, at noon at the First Presbyterian Church, 493 Kentucky Ave., Umatilla. Visitors are always welcome. Learn more about Umatilla Kiwanis at www.facebook.com/Kiwanis-Club-of-Umatilla-FL.