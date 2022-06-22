Assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation will begin a three-day examination at the Eustis Police Department Aug. 2, when they will review all aspects of the department’s policies, procedures, management practices, operations and support services, according to the police department.
The assessment team, composed of law enforcement personnel from agencies throughout the state, will be there to confirm that the Eustis Police Department complies with all CFA required standards in order to retain its status as a fully accredited Law Enforcement Agency in the State of Florida.
Accreditation is a voluntary process undertaken every three years for accredited agencies to maintain their accreditation status.
For more information to offer written comments about the Eustis Police Department’s ability to meet CFA standards, write to CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, FL 32302 or email CFA at info@flaccreditation.org.