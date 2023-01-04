Mount Dora – During its regular meeting on Dec. 1, the City of Eustis Commissioners unanimously proclaimed Jan. 22–28, 2023, as Rotary Week. The proclamation supports festivities planned to celebrate the first 100 years of Rotary service in Lake County, specifically encompassing the cities of Eustis, Tavares and Mount Dora.
The Rotary Club of Eustis was established on Jan. 17, 1923, the Rotary Club of Mount Dora in 1953, and the Rotary Club of Tavares in 1973 – each club respectively celebrating 100, 70 and 50 years of community service. The three clubs merged under the name of the Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle in October of 2012. Today, the Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle is one of the more than 34,000 Rotary International clubs around the world. Find out more at www.rotary.org.
Affiliated with Rotary International, the club’s service projects include providing college scholarships for high school students from four area high schools. Other activities involve festival sponsorships, food pantry donations, Adopt-A-Highway and support for charitable organizations throughout the county.
“The highlight of the weeklong celebration in January will be the dedication of the Rotary Clock in Ferran Park along the shoreline of Lake Eustis,” said Kathy Yarborough, chair of the nonprofit organization’s Centennial Committee. The 10-foot commemorative clock was financed through the donations of club members. “We’re grateful that the City of Eustis will prepare the ground for and maintain the clock.”
The dedication ceremony for the Rotary Clock will be free and open to the public on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 5 p.m. at 250 Ferran Park, Eustis. The Eustis High School Band will provide entertainment.
Yarbrough anticipates that the cities of Mount Dora and Tavares will approve similar proclamations.
The Golden Triangle Rotary meets on the first, second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 11:45 a.m. at the Country Club of Mount Dora in Mount Dora. Find out more at www.lakecountyrotary.com.