Since she was just 14, Sandy Johnson has worked in the restaurant industry. For 29 years, she operated a Chinese restaurant on Bay Street, and in 2008 opened The Great Pizza Company in downtown Eustis.
During a busy car show night 13 years ago, Johnson opened the doors to her restaurant. Now the oldest operating restaurant in the downtown area, Johnson’s eatery has accumulated a local fan base that flock for the only thin and crispy pizza in the area, and her egg rolls.
You heard that right, egg rolls.
“I mean, egg rolls in a pizzeria?” Johnson said. “But I tell you what, it’s my biggest seller. Out of all my appetizers, that’s the customer’s’ favorite.”
Another not-so-common item on the menu is ice cream locally sourced from The Ice Cream Club in Boynton Beach. Who can resist the pizza and ice cream combo?
One huge chunk of Johnson’s career was in Chinese cuisine, keeping close to her Chinese roots. But after years of running a successful business, Johnson needed a break. However, she didn’t want to just up and retire, she wanted to continue her passion for cooking.
“I wanted to stay in the food business because I love it, and I just wanted something simple,” she said.
After searching high and low in three counties for a thin and crispy pizza, Johnson couldn’t find one. Even the other pizzas she did try were just not up to her standard. So, she decided to give it a go herself.
Considering the low maintenance of a smaller menu, Johnson and her husband, Ron Butler, decided to open the shop together. Unfortunately, Johnson lost her husband to a tragic accident four years ago.
“I’m doing everything by myself, but a lot of my customers still remember him. It’s not a business, it’s just friends, all friends. They’re not just customers,” Johnson said.
Along with the impact of COVID-19, Johnson was still able to keep her head above water. Her loyal customers helped her keep afloat during the pandemic. Although she never closed, she stayed open for take-out.
“The best part about my job is the customers,” Johnson said. “I know them by name, they know me. I just like to feed people,” she said.
Johnson is a hands-on owner and assists in everything that’s part of her business. From dishwashing, to cooking and prepping, Johnson is completely dedicated to running her business efficiently.
“I cook with passion. I take every order personally. It’s my reputation, my food has to satisfy my customers. If they’re not happy, I’m not happy,” stated Johnson.
The Great Pizza Company is located at 23 East Magnolia Avenue in historic downtown Eustis. You can also reach them at 352-357-7377.
“I like feeding people and making them happy. I like getting compliments and returning customers. I cook with love,” Johnson said.